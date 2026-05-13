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EQS-DD: q.beyond AG: Nora Wolters, buy

19.05.26 16:57 Uhr
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q.beyond AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung
3,60 EUR 0,04 EUR 1,12%
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.05.2026 / 16:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Nora
Last name(s): Wolters

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
q.beyond AG

b) LEI
529900DGVITE7A2L5G12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A41YDG0

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.62 EUR 20,272.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.62 EUR 20,272.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: BOERSE HAMBURG - LANG AND SCHWARZ EXCHANGE
MIC: XHAM


19.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: q.beyond AG
Richard-Byrd-Straße 4
50829 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.qbeyond.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




105000  19.05.2026 CET/CEST





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