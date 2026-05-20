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EQS-DD: Readcrest Capital AG: Midgard Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, Triggering of the conversion obligation for mandatory convertible bonds with a nominal value of EUR 9,019,999.00 at a ...

01.06.26 19:00 Uhr
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Readcrest Capital AG
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.06.2026 / 19:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Midgard Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Elgeti
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Readcrest Capital AG

b) LEI
8945004D7BZ2T9FUK105 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A0LE3J1

b) Nature of the transaction
Triggering of the conversion obligation for mandatory convertible bonds with a nominal value of EUR 9,019,999.00 at a conversion price of EUR 1.20 into 7,516,666 shares (Triggered condition: entry of contingent capital in the commercial register)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
27/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Readcrest Capital AG
Hermannstraße 40
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.readcrest.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105272  01.06.2026 CET/CEST





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