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EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Theresa Margarete Holler , sell

30.06.26 17:06 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
67,00 EUR -1,70 EUR -2,47%
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Aktie kaufen




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.06.2026 / 17:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Theresa Margarete
Last name(s): Holler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Redcare Pharmacy N.V.

b) LEI
529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
67.2000 EUR 13,440.00 EUR
67.3000 EUR 13,460.00 EUR
67.3500 EUR 13,470.00 EUR
67.5000 EUR 13,500.00 EUR
67.7500 EUR 13,550.00 EUR
67.6390 EUR 13,527.80 EUR
67.4000 EUR 13,480.00 EUR
68.5000 EUR 13,700.00 EUR
67.5000 EUR 13,500.00 EUR
67.6000 EUR 13,520.00 EUR
66.1500 EUR 6,615.00 EUR
66.3000 EUR 13,260.00 EUR
66.2000 EUR 13,240.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
67.3051 EUR 168,262.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


30.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Internet: www.redcare-pharmacy.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105850  30.06.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

DatumRatingAnalyst
18.06.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
18.06.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16.06.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) BuyBaader Bank
16.06.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
16.06.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) OverweightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
18.06.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
18.06.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16.06.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) BuyBaader Bank
16.06.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
16.06.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) OverweightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
16.06.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) NeutralUBS AG
07.05.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) NeutralUBS AG
06.05.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) NeutralUBS AG
04.03.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) NeutralUBS AG
07.01.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
29.10.2025Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) SellUBS AG
06.10.2025Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) SellUBS AG
30.07.2025Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) SellUBS AG
29.07.2025Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) SellUBS AG
03.07.2025Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) SellUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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