EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Theresa Margarete Holler , sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.06.2026 / 17:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Theresa Margarete Last name(s): Holler

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Redcare Pharmacy N.V.

b) LEI

529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 67.2000 EUR 13,440.00 EUR 67.3000 EUR 13,460.00 EUR 67.3500 EUR 13,470.00 EUR 67.5000 EUR 13,500.00 EUR 67.7500 EUR 13,550.00 EUR 67.6390 EUR 13,527.80 EUR 67.4000 EUR 13,480.00 EUR 68.5000 EUR 13,700.00 EUR 67.5000 EUR 13,500.00 EUR 67.6000 EUR 13,520.00 EUR 66.1500 EUR 6,615.00 EUR 66.3000 EUR 13,260.00 EUR 66.2000 EUR 13,240.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 67.3051 EUR 168,262.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

25/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

30.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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