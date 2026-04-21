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EQS-DD: REPLOID Group AG: Addendum Invest FlexKapG, sell

21.04.26 21:27 Uhr
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REPLOID Group AG Inhaber-Akt
1.700,00 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,00%
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.04.2026 / 21:26 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Addendum Invest FlexKapG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Philip
Last name(s): Pauer
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
REPLOID Group AG

b) LEI
529900KNZ7JJ6VLDJL12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1,487.50 EUR 168.00 Units
1,750.00 EUR 114.00 Units
1,750.00 EUR 114.00 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1,638.6364 EUR 396.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
20/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


21.04.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: REPLOID Group AG
Maria-Theresia-Straße 53
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet: reploid.eu



 
End of News EQS News Service




104486  21.04.2026 CET/CEST





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