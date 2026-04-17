EQS-DD: REPLOID Group AG: Thomas Gangl, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
19.04.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|REPLOID Group AG
|Maria-Theresia-Straße 53
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Internet:
|reploid.eu
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104458 19.04.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf REPLOID Group
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Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent