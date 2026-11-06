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EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Armin Theodor Papperger, buy

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Rheinmetall AG
810.70 EUR -18.80 EUR -2.27 %
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.11.2026 / 09:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Armin Theodor
Last name(s): Papperger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
5299001OU9CSE29O6S05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007030009

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
859.90 EUR 6,879.20 EUR
859.80 EUR 22,354.80 EUR
859.70 EUR 91,128.20 EUR
859.60 EUR 56,733.60 EUR
859.50 EUR 45,553.50 EUR
859.40 EUR 33,516.60 EUR
859.30 EUR 18,904.60 EUR
859.20 EUR 23,198.40 EUR
859.10 EUR 4,295.50 EUR
859.00 EUR 23,193.00 EUR
858.90 EUR 23,190.30 EUR
858.80 EUR 8,588.00 EUR
858.70 EUR 13,739.20 EUR
858.60 EUR 23,182.20 EUR
857.90 EUR 7,721.10 EUR
857.85 EUR 6,862.80 EUR
857.70 EUR 857.70 EUR
857.65 EUR 8,576.50 EUR
857.60 EUR 11,148.80 EUR
857.50 EUR 6,002.50 EUR
857.40 EUR 22,292.40 EUR
857.30 EUR 3,429.20 EUR
857.25 EUR 3,429.00 EUR
857.20 EUR 14,572.40 EUR
857.10 EUR 12,856.50 EUR
856.70 EUR 3,426.80 EUR
856.60 EUR 3,426.40 EUR
856.30 EUR 3,425.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
858.9477 EUR 502,484.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/11/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


06.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com
LEI Code: 5299001OU9CSE29O6S05



 
End of News EQS News Service




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107846  06.11.2026 CET/CEST





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Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.