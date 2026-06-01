EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: ATP Holding GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.06.2026 / 11:11 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: ATP Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Armin Theodor Last name(s): Papperger Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Rheinmetall AG

b) LEI

5299001OU9CSE29O6S05

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007030009

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1,249.9092 EUR 4,999,636.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1,249.9092 EUR 4,999,636.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

01/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: xetra MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

02.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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