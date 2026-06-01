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EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: ATP Holding GmbH, buy

02.06.26 11:12 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Rheinmetall AG
1.189,20 EUR -19,00 EUR -1,57%
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Aktie kaufen




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.06.2026 / 11:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: ATP Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Armin Theodor
Last name(s): Papperger
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rheinmetall AG

b) LEI
5299001OU9CSE29O6S05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007030009

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1,249.9092 EUR 4,999,636.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1,249.9092 EUR 4,999,636.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: xetra
MIC: XETR


02.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105286  02.06.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu Rheinmetall AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Rheinmetall AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
28.05.2026Rheinmetall BuyDeutsche Bank AG
22.05.2026Rheinmetall OverweightBarclays Capital
22.05.2026Rheinmetall BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
21.05.2026Rheinmetall BuyUBS AG
20.05.2026Rheinmetall OverweightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
28.05.2026Rheinmetall BuyDeutsche Bank AG
22.05.2026Rheinmetall OverweightBarclays Capital
22.05.2026Rheinmetall BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
21.05.2026Rheinmetall BuyUBS AG
20.05.2026Rheinmetall OverweightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
08.05.2026Rheinmetall NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.03.2026Rheinmetall HoldWarburg Research
11.02.2026Rheinmetall HoldWarburg Research
24.11.2025Rheinmetall Market-PerformBernstein Research
19.11.2025Rheinmetall HoldWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
14.06.2019Rheinmetall ReduceOddo BHF
25.01.2017Rheinmetall SellDeutsche Bank AG
06.11.2015Rheinmetall SellS&P Capital IQ
12.08.2015Rheinmetall SellS&P Capital IQ
01.06.2015Rheinmetall verkaufenCredit Suisse Group

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Rheinmetall AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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