EQS-DD: Rigsave S.p.A.: Pareto Capital Partners SA - SPF, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.05.2026 / 17:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Pareto Capital Partners SA - SPF

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Mr. First name: Giovanni Last name(s): Gervasi Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Rigsave S.p.A.

b) LEI

984500144H84C0CA7J16

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: IT0005526295

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 3.82 EUR 5,233.40 EUR 3.82 EUR 4,316.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 3.8200 EUR 9,550.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

20/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: xetra MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

21.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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