DAX 26.612 +0,7%ESt50 6.300 +0,6%MSCI World 4.922 +1,5%Top 10 Crypto 10,65 -1,0%Nas 25.737 +1,4%Bitcoin 71.416 -0,3%Euro 1,1230 -0,0%Öl 96,1 +1,6%Gold 4.130 +1,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien ab 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit Finanzen invest. Hier informieren
Suche...

EQS-DD: Rubean AG: M2 Venture GmbH, buy

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Rubean AG
5.35 EUR 1.35 EUR 33.75 %
Charts | News | Analysen




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.11.2026 / 10:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: M2 Venture GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Mittnik
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rubean AG

b) LEI
391200FE9HIZMPWLOP18 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005120802

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.50 EUR 999,999.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.5000 EUR 999,999.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/11/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


05.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr. 168
81379 München
Germany
Internet: www.rubean.com
LEI Code: 391200FE9HIZMPWLOP18



 
End of News EQS News Service




Werbung

107822  05.11.2026 CET/CEST





Aktuelle Rubean Aktie News

Werbung

Rubean Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Rubean nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

Keine Analysen gefunden.

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.