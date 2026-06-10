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EQS-DD: SAP SE: Muhammad Alam, Receipt of 444 SAP shares in connection with participation in the SAP employee participation programme ‘MOVE SAP’.

11.06.26 16:28 Uhr
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SAP SE
139,94 EUR -8,12 EUR -5,48%
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.06.2026 / 16:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Muhammad
Last name(s): Alam

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction
Receipt of 444 SAP shares in connection with participation in the SAP employee participation programme ‘MOVE SAP’.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0000 EUR 0.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.0000 EUR 0.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


11.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105468  11.06.2026 CET/CEST





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Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für SAP SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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