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EQS-DD: Sartorius AG: Dr. Alexandra Gatzemeyer, Acquisition of 5,203 ordinary shares as a share-based compensation component upon fulfillment of the relevant contractual condition.

06.05.26 14:22 Uhr
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Sartorius AG Vz.
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.05.2026 / 14:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Alexandra
Last name(s): Gatzemeyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SARTORIUS AG

b) LEI
529900EQV2DY4FOAMU38 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007165607

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 5,203 ordinary shares as a share-based compensation component upon fulfillment of the relevant contractual condition.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
01/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


06.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: SARTORIUS AG
Otto-Brenner-Straße 20
37079 Göttingen
Germany
Internet: www.sartorius.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104670  06.05.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu Sartorius AG Vz.

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Sartorius AG Vz.

DatumRatingAnalyst
08:01Sartorius vz Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
27.04.2026Sartorius vz NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.04.2026Sartorius vz BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.04.2026Sartorius vz HaltenDZ BANK
24.04.2026Sartorius vz NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
27.04.2026Sartorius vz BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.04.2026Sartorius vz OverweightBarclays Capital
23.04.2026Sartorius vz BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
23.04.2026Sartorius vz OutperformBernstein Research
23.04.2026Sartorius vz OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
08:01Sartorius vz Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
27.04.2026Sartorius vz NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.04.2026Sartorius vz HaltenDZ BANK
24.04.2026Sartorius vz NeutralUBS AG
23.04.2026Sartorius vz Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
DatumRatingAnalyst
29.01.2025Sartorius vz VerkaufenDZ BANK
28.01.2025Sartorius vz UnderperformBernstein Research
15.01.2025Sartorius vz UnderperformBernstein Research
06.01.2025Sartorius vz UnderperformBernstein Research
06.01.2025Sartorius vz UnderperformBernstein Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Sartorius AG Vz. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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