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EQS-DD: Scout24 SE: Martin Mildner, buy

01.06.26 19:09 Uhr
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Scout24
74,65 EUR 2,05 EUR 2,82%
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Aktie kaufen




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.06.2026 / 19:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Mildner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Scout24 SE

b) LEI
5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12DM80

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
72.40 EUR 28,308.40 EUR
72.45 EUR 95,126.85 EUR
72.45 EUR 13,693.05 EUR
72.45 EUR 27,603.45 EUR
72.45 EUR 83,824.65 EUR
72.45 EUR 12,244.05 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
72.4446 EUR 260,800.4500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


01.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105308  01.06.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu Scout24

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Scout24

DatumRatingAnalyst
14.05.2026Scout24 BuyDeutsche Bank AG
14.05.2026Scout24 BuyUBS AG
13.05.2026Scout24 OutperformBernstein Research
13.05.2026Scout24 BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.05.2026Scout24 OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
14.05.2026Scout24 BuyDeutsche Bank AG
14.05.2026Scout24 BuyUBS AG
13.05.2026Scout24 OutperformBernstein Research
13.05.2026Scout24 BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.05.2026Scout24 OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
04.11.2025Scout24 NeutralUBS AG
01.11.2025Scout24 HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
30.10.2025Scout24 NeutralUBS AG
30.10.2025Scout24 HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
22.09.2025Scout24 NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.11.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG
02.11.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG
05.10.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG
09.08.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG
07.08.2023Scout24 SellUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Scout24 nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen