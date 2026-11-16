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EQS-DD: Semperit AG Holding: Richard Kelsey, buy

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Semperit AG Holding
17.05 EUR -0.25 EUR -1.45 %
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.11.2026 / 16:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Richard
Last name(s): Kelsey

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Semperit AG Holding

b) LEI
529900PG9O7YFYX5UM88 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000785555

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.00 EUR 809 Units
17.10 EUR 75 Units
17.15 EUR 995 Units
17.05 EUR 327 Units
17.20 EUR 75 Units
17.25 EUR 469 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.11 EUR 2,750 Units

e) Date of the transaction
13/11/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


16.11.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Semperit AG Holding
Am Belvedere 10
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.semperitgroup.com
LEI Code: 529900PG9O7YFYX5UM88



 
End of News EQS News Service




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108032  16.11.2026 CET/CEST





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Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.