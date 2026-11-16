EQS-DD: Semperit AG Holding: Richard Kelsey, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.11.2026 / 16:18 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Richard Last name(s): Kelsey

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Semperit AG Holding

b) LEI

529900PG9O7YFYX5UM88

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000785555

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 17.00 EUR 809 Units 17.10 EUR 75 Units 17.15 EUR 995 Units 17.05 EUR 327 Units 17.20 EUR 75 Units 17.25 EUR 469 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 17.11 EUR 2,750 Units

e) Date of the transaction

13/11/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Vienna Stock Exchange MIC: XWBO

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

16.11.2026 CET/CEST

View original content: EQS News



