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EQS-DD: Semperit AG Holding: Stefan Fida, Disposal: Acceptance of takeover bid

11.06.26 13:21 Uhr
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Semperit AG Holding
14,90 EUR -0,05 EUR -0,33%
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.06.2026 / 13:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Fida

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Semperit AG Holding

b) LEI
529900PG9O7YFYX5UM88 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000785555

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal: Acceptance of takeover bid

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15 EUR 5,800 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.0000 EUR 5,800.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
10/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: WBAH - WIENER BOERSE AG AMTLICHER HANDEL
MIC: XWBO


11.06.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Semperit AG Holding
Am Belvedere 10
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.semperitgroup.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105464  11.06.2026 CET/CEST





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