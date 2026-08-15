EQS-DD: Shelly Group SE: Svetlin Todorov, Disposal – in-kind contribution of 1,184,995 shares
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
18.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Shelly Group SE
|51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|Internet:
|www.corporate.shelly.com
|LEI Code:
|8945007IDGKD0KZ4HD95
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
106698 18.08.2026 CET/CEST
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