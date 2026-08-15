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EQS-DD: Shelly Group SE: Svetlin Todorov, Disposal – in-kind contribution of 1,184,995 shares

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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.08.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Svetlin
Last name(s): Todorov

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Shelly Group SE

b) LEI
8945007IDGKD0KZ4HD95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: BG1100003166

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal – in-kind contribution of 1,184,995 shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
13/08/2026; UTC+3

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


18.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Shelly Group SE
51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
Internet: www.corporate.shelly.com
LEI Code: 8945007IDGKD0KZ4HD95



 
End of News EQS News Service




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106698  18.08.2026 CET/CEST





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