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EQS-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG: Elisabeth Staudinger-Leibrecht, Program based order to sell a portion of 11,437 Siemens Healthineers Shares to cover tax and contribution obligations on share ...

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Siemens Healthineers AG
43.41 EUR -1.11 EUR -2.49 %
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.11.2026 / 17:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Elisabeth
Last name(s): Staudinger-Leibrecht

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Healthineers AG

b) LEI
529900QBVWXMWANH7H45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHL1006

b) Nature of the transaction
Program based order to sell a portion of 11,437 Siemens Healthineers Shares to cover tax and contribution obligations on share transfers in connection with a Siemens Healthineers Share Program at the average share price for all Siemens Healthineers Shares sold on behalf of eligible persons under the Siemens Healthineers Share Program on 2026-11-11, +01:00.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
09/11/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


09.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Siemensstr. 3
91301 Forchheim
Germany
Internet: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com
LEI Code: 529900QBVWXMWANH7H45



 
End of News EQS News Service




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107892  09.11.2026 CET/CEST





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Siemens Healthineers Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Siemens Healthineers nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
11:41 Siemens Healthineers Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:01 Siemens Healthineers Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
06.11.26 Siemens Healthineers Hold Deutsche Bank AG
06.11.26 Siemens Healthineers Overweight Barclays Capital
05.11.26 Siemens Healthineers Outperform RBC Capital Markets

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