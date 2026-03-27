EQS-DD: Sirma Group Holding JSC: Member of the Board Atanas Kiryakov, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.03.2026 / 14:14 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Member of the Board First name: Atanas Last name(s): Kiryakov

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Sirma Group Holding

b) LEI

8945007AD80FTJTEGH37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: BG1100032140

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.915 EUR 858 EUR 0.915 EUR 300 EUR 0.920 EUR 100 EUR 0.920 EUR 2,342 EUR 0.910 EUR 945 EUR 0.910 EUR 100 EUR 0.910 EUR 1,324 EUR 0.900 EUR 5,000 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.9082 EUR 10,969.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

30/03/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Bulgarian Stock Exchange MIC: XBUL

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

30.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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