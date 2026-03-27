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EQS-DD: Sirma Group Holding JSC: Member of the Board Atanas Kiryakov, buy

30.03.26 14:15 Uhr
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Sirma Group Holding JSC
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.03.2026 / 14:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Member of the Board
First name: Atanas
Last name(s): Kiryakov

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Sirma Group Holding

b) LEI
8945007AD80FTJTEGH37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: BG1100032140

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.915 EUR 858 EUR
0.915 EUR 300 EUR
0.920 EUR 100 EUR
0.920 EUR 2,342 EUR
0.910 EUR 945 EUR
0.910 EUR 100 EUR
0.910 EUR 1,324 EUR
0.900 EUR 5,000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.9082 EUR 10,969.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/03/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Bulgarian Stock Exchange
MIC: XBUL


30.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Sirma Group Holding
135 Tsarigradsko Shosse Blvd.
1784 Sofia
Bulgaria
Internet: https://investors.sirma.com/en



 
End of News EQS News Service




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104038  30.03.2026 CET/CEST





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