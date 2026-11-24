|
Sixt SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
24.11.2026 / 18:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notice Regarding Trading by Executives Pursuant to Article 19 of the MAR
|1
|Information regarding persons who perform management duties, as well as persons closely associated with them
|a)
|Name
|Erich Sixt Vermögensverwaltung GmbH
|2
|Reason for the report
|a)
|Position/Status
|Reportable Persons with Close Ties
Persons in management positions
Erich Sixt, Member of the Supervisory Board
Alexander Sixt, Member of the Management Board
Konstantin Sixt, Member of the Management Board
|b)
|Initial Report/Correction
|Initial Report
|3
|Information on the issuer, the participant in the emissions allowance market, the auction platform, the auctioneer, or the auction regulator
|a)
|Name
|Sixt SE
|b)
|LEI
|5299004ZME6CSBR7WP07
|4
|Transaction Details: This section must be repeated for i) each type of instrument, ii) each type of transaction, iii) each date, and iv) each location where transactions were executed
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identifier
|Stock
ISIN DE0007231334
|b)
|Type of Transaction
|Purchase of shares by a person who professionally brokers or executes transactions on behalf of others
|c)
|Price(s) and Volume
|Price(s)
Volume
55.00 EUR
11,000,000.00 EUR
|d)
|Aggregated Information
Aggregated Volume
Price
|
11,000,000.00 EUR
55.00 EUR
|e)
|Transaction Date
|November 24, 2026, UTC +1
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
24.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sixt SE
|
|Zugspitzstraße 1
|
|82049 Pullach i. Isartal
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://ir.sixt.eu
|LEI Code:
|5299004ZME6CSBR7WP07
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
108344 24.11.2026 CET/CEST
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