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EQS-DD: SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG: Martin Schmitt, buy

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SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG
4.38 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.0 %
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Aktie kaufen




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.07.2026 / 13:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Schmitt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG

b) LEI
529900BQREX03QDSFT72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1RFMZ1

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.38 EUR 4,958.16 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.3800 EUR 4,958.1600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA - FREIVERKEHR
MIC: XFRA


31.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG
Fronäckerstraße 34
71063 Sindelfingen
Germany
Internet: www.smw-ag.de
LEI Code: 529900BQREX03QDSFT72



 
End of News EQS News Service




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106234  31.07.2026 CET/CEST





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