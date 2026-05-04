EQS-DD: SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG: Martin Schmitt, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
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c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
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31.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG
|Fronäckerstraße 34
|71063 Sindelfingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.smw-ag.de
|LEI Code:
|529900BQREX03QDSFT72
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
106234 31.07.2026 CET/CEST
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