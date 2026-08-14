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EQS-DD: STRATEC SE: Ralf Leistner, Acquisition of 29,556 STRATEC SE shares from Hermann Leistner and Doris Leistner by way of gift

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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.08.2026 / 18:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ralf
Last name(s): Leistner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
STRATEC SE

b) LEI
529900ZZJWANAFSPGV30 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000STRA555

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 29,556 STRATEC SE shares from Hermann Leistner and Doris Leistner by way of gift

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/08/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


20.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: STRATEC SE
Gewerbestr. 37
75217 Birkenfeld
Germany
Internet: www.stratec.com
LEI Code: 529900ZZJWANAFSPGV30



 
End of News EQS News Service




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106732  20.08.2026 CET/CEST





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