EQS-DD: STRATEC SE: Ralf Leistner, Gift of 35,000 STRATEC SE shares to Andrea Leistner
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
Werbung
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
20.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STRATEC SE
|Gewerbestr. 37
|75217 Birkenfeld
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.stratec.com
|LEI Code:
|529900ZZJWANAFSPGV30
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
106734 20.08.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf STRATEC
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf STRATEC
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Aktuelle STRATEC Aktie News
STRATEC Analysen
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für STRATEC nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|18.08.26
|STRATEC SE Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.08.26
|STRATEC SE Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.08.26
|STRATEC SE Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.07.26
|STRATEC SE Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.07.26
|STRATEC SE Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)