EQS-DD: The NAGA Group AG: Netcore Investments Limited, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.11.2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Netcore Investments Limited

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Octavian Last name(s): Patrascu Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

The NAGA Group AG

b) LEI

529900H6SZC36ZDAUU68

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A41YCM0

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.3600 EUR 4,720.0000 EUR 2.3400 EUR 6,491.1600 EUR 2.3400 EUR 496.0800 EUR 2.3100 EUR 32.3400 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.3479 EUR 11,739.5800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

06/11/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

10.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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