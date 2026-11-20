

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.11.2026 / 10:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Netcore Investments Limited

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Octavian Last name(s): Patrascu Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

The NAGA Group AG

b) LEI

529900H6SZC36ZDAUU68

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A41YCM0

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.1800 EUR 568.9800 EUR 2.1900 EUR 2,190.0000 EUR 2.1900 EUR 2,190.0000 EUR 2.1900 EUR 2,190.0000 EUR 2.1900 EUR 2,190.0000 EUR 2.1800 EUR 1,205.5400 EUR 2.1900 EUR 407.3400 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.1884 EUR 10,941.8600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

18/11/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

20.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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