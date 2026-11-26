

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.11.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Netcore Investments Limited

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Octavian Last name(s): Patrascu Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

The NAGA Group AG

b) LEI

529900H6SZC36ZDAUU68

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A41YCM0

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.0200 EUR 4,999.5000 EUR 2.0200 EUR 513.0800 EUR 2.0200 EUR 969.6000 EUR 2.0800 EUR 2,735.2000 EUR 2.0800 EUR 1,040.0000 EUR 2.0800 EUR 384.8000 EUR 2.1200 EUR 4,958.6800 EUR 2.1200 EUR 258.6400 EUR 2.1000 EUR 491.4000 EUR 2.1100 EUR 736.3900 EUR 2.1000 EUR 245.7000 EUR 2.1000 EUR 900.9000 EUR 2.1200 EUR 1,897.4000 EUR 2.1100 EUR 645.6600 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.0777 EUR 20,776.9500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

25/11/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

26.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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