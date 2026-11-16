EQS-DD: tk accelis Group AG & Co. KGaA: Ilse Irene Albert Henne, Allotment of 3,257 no-par-value bearer limited partnership shares in tk accelis Group AG & Co. KGaA in connection with the ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.11.2026 / 19:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Ilse Irene Albert Last name(s): Henne

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment

Correction to notification dated 30 October 2026: Arithmetical adjustment; Section 4b): 3,257 instead of 3,258 limited partnership shares; Section 4c): EUR 90,544.60 instead of EUR 90,572.40

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

tk accelis Group AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

5299008H650N7TB9Z004

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000TKCC1S8

b) Nature of the transaction

Allotment of 3,257 no-par-value bearer limited partnership shares in tk accelis Group AG & Co. KGaA in connection with the completion of the spin-off from thyssenkrupp AG

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 27.80 EUR 90,544.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 27.8000 EUR 90,544.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

27/10/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Amendmenta) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

16.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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