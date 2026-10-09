EQS-DD: Verve Group Media SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
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Werbung
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
This person is closely associated with:
First name: Remco
Last name: Westermann
Position: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) / Board Member
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: Verve Group Media SE
b) LEI: 391200UIIWMXRLGARB95
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: IE000ZVY0237
b) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
e) Date of the transaction
06.10.2026; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR
09.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Verve Group Media SE
|Ten Earlsfort Terrace
|D02 T380 Dublin 2
|Ireland
|Internet:
|www.verve.com
|LEI Code:
|391200UIIWMXRLGARB95
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
107466 09.10.2026 CET/CEST
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