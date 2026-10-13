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EQS-DD: Verve Group Media SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

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Verve Group Media SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.10.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
 
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a) Name
Name of person with notification obligation: Bodhivas GmbH (HRB 83321); Closely associated: Remco Westermann
2 Reason for the notification
 
a) Position/status Person discharging managerial responsibilities: Remco Westermann
Position: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) / Board Member
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Verve Group Media SE
b) LEI 391200UIIWMXRLGARB95
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial  instrument,
type  of
instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary Shares
ISIN IE000ZVY0237
b) Nature of the transaction   Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Prices (SEK) Volumes
11.62 1,996
11.62 154
11.62 83
11.66 7,767
11.66 4,460
11.70 68
11.72 865
11.72 1,000
11.76 1,000
11.78 1,000
11.78 35
11.78 35
11.80 34
11.80 1,000
11.82 503
11.90 1,000
11.90 1,891
11.90 7,109
11.98 682
11.98 400
12.00 282
12.00 500
12.00 5,000
12.00 3,000
12.00 3,000
12.00 500
12.00 18,406
12.00 3,230
d) Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		 Price per unit: 11.88704 SEK        Volume Quantity: 65,000
e) Date of the transaction 09.10.2026
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq First North Growth Market
g) Additional Information

 

13.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Verve Group Media SE
Ten Earlsfort Terrace
D02 T380 Dublin 2
Ireland
Internet: www.verve.com
LEI Code: 391200UIIWMXRLGARB95



 
End of News EQS News Service




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107518  13.10.2026 CET/CEST





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