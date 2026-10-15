EQS-DD: Verve Group Media SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

|
Verve Group Media SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
15.10.2026 / 16:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
Name of person with notification obligation: Bodhivas GmbH (HRB 83321); Closely associated: Remco Westermann
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person discharging managerial responsibilities: Remco Westermann
Position: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) / Board Member
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Verve Group Media SE
|b)
|LEI
|391200UIIWMXRLGARB95
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares
ISIN IE000ZVY0237
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Prices (SEK)
|Volumes
|11.70
|30,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|Price per unit: 11.70 SEK Volume Quantity: 30,000
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|13.10.2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq First North Growth Market
|g)
|Additional Information
|
15.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Verve Group Media SE
|
|Ten Earlsfort Terrace
|
|D02 T380 Dublin 2
|
|Ireland
|Internet:
|www.verve.com
|LEI Code:
|391200UIIWMXRLGARB95
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
107552 15.10.2026 CET/CEST
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