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EQS-DD: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Gertrude Tumpel-Gugerell, buy

15.04.26 09:24 Uhr
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Vienna Insurance
67,40 EUR 0,40 EUR 0,60%
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.04.2026 / 09:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Gertrude
Last name(s): Tumpel-Gugerell

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

b) LEI
549300JCRU23I1THU176 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000908504

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
66.6 EUR 450 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
66.6000 EUR 450.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
14/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: BOERSE HAMBURG - LANG&SCHWARZ EXCHANGE-FREIVERKEHR
MIC: HAMN


15.04.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Schottenring 30
1010 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.group.vig



 
End of News EQS News Service




104416  15.04.2026 CET/CEST





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