EQS-DD: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Gertrude Tumpel-Gugerell, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.04.2026 / 09:22 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Gertrude Last name(s): Tumpel-Gugerell

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

b) LEI

549300JCRU23I1THU176

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000908504

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 66.6 EUR 450 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 66.6000 EUR 450.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction

14/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: BOERSE HAMBURG - LANG&SCHWARZ EXCHANGE-FREIVERKEHR MIC: HAMN

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

15.04.2026 CET/CEST

View original content: EQS News



