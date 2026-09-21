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EQS-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG: Esther Jehle, buy

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Villeroy & Boch AG
13.45 EUR -0.35 EUR -2.54 %
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.09.2026 / 19:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Esther
Last name(s): Jehle

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Villeroy & Boch Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900NK4WP5QSWI8X50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007657231

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
13.7000 EUR 4,795.00 EUR
13.9000 EUR 36,835.00 EUR
13.9000 EUR 20,850.00 EUR
13.9000 EUR 20,850.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
13.8883 EUR 83,330.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/09/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


21.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Villeroy & Boch Aktiengesellschaft
Saaruferstraße 1-3
66693 Mettlach
Germany
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de
LEI Code: 529900NK4WP5QSWI8X50



 
End of News EQS News Service




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107148  21.09.2026 CET/CEST





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