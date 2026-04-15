EQS-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG: Georg Lörz, Allocation of shares as part of a management board remuneration program (correction LTI 2024), from the company´s treasury shares



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.04.2026 / 16:38 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Georg Last name(s): Lörz

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Villeroy & Boch AG

b) LEI

529900NK4WP5QSWI8X50

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007657231

b) Nature of the transaction

Allocation of shares as part of a management board remuneration program (correction LTI 2024), from the company´s treasury shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 16.4443 EUR 16,214.0798 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 16.4443 EUR 16,214.0798 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

16/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

16.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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