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EQS-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG: Georg Lörz, Allocation of shares as part of a management board remuneration program, from the company´s treasury shares

15.04.26 14:22 Uhr
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Villeroy & Boch AG
17,50 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,00%
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.04.2026 / 14:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Georg
Last name(s): Lörz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Villeroy & Boch AG

b) LEI
529900NK4WP5QSWI8X50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007657231

b) Nature of the transaction
Allocation of shares as part of a management board remuneration program, from the company´s treasury shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
18.4400 EUR 66,734.36 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
18.4400 EUR 66,734.3600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


15.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Villeroy & Boch AG
Saaruferstraße 1-3
66693 Mettlach
Germany
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




104420  15.04.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu Villeroy & Boch AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Villeroy & Boch AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
21.07.2015VilleroyBoch vz HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.07.2015VilleroyBoch vz buyOddo Seydler Bank AG
16.02.2015VilleroyBoch vz buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
22.10.2014VilleroyBoch vz HoldClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
16.10.2014VilleroyBoch vz buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
20.07.2015VilleroyBoch vz buyOddo Seydler Bank AG
16.02.2015VilleroyBoch vz buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
16.10.2014VilleroyBoch vz buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
14.07.2014VilleroyBoch vz buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
23.04.2014VilleroyBoch vz buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
21.07.2015VilleroyBoch vz HoldDeutsche Bank AG
22.10.2014VilleroyBoch vz HoldClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
11.02.2014VilleroyBoch vz haltenDeutsche Bank AG
26.04.2007Villeroy & Boch neuer StoppkursFocus Money
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2006Villeroy & Boch Gewinne realisierenNebenwerte Insider

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