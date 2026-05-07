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EQS-DD: VINCORION SE: Maike Schuh, buy

13.05.26 12:00 Uhr
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Vincorion
18,31 EUR -0,25 EUR -1,35%
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.05.2026 / 11:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Maike
Last name(s): Schuh

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VINCORION SE

b) LEI
5299001T2RB6WJBIRX15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000VNC0014

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
20.50 EUR 49,200.00 EUR
21.30 EUR 49,075.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
20.8918 EUR 98,275.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


13.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: VINCORION SE
Feldstraße 155
22880 Wedel
Germany
Internet: https://vincorion.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104834  13.05.2026 CET/CEST





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08.05.2026Vincorion BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.04.2026Vincorion OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.04.2026Vincorion BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
08.05.2026Vincorion BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.04.2026Vincorion OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
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DatumRatingAnalyst

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