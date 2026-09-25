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EQS-DD: Viromed Medical AG: Heike Perbandt, sell

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Viromed Medical AG
5.15 EUR -0.15 EUR -2.83 %
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.09.2026 / 18:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Heike
Last name(s): Perbandt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Uwe
Last name(s): Perbandt
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Viromed Medical AG

b) LEI
894500XR05MYCVCCR171 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.40 EUR 27,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.40 EUR 27,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/09/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


25.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Viromed Medical AG
Hauptstraße 105
25462 Rellingen
Germany
Internet: https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/
LEI Code: 894500XR05MYCVCCR171



 
End of News EQS News Service




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107238  25.09.2026 CET/CEST





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