DAX24.995 +1,0%Est506.268 +0,9%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto7,6600 -0,9%Nas25.361 -0,5%Bitcoin52.227 -2,7%Euro1,1373 +0,1%Öl74,83 +2,3%Gold4.032 +0,8%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 SpaceX A42D4F Micron Technology 869020 Bayer BAY001 Infineon 623100 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 SAP 716460 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Microsoft 870747 TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems TKMS00 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Deutsche Telekom 555750 RENK RENK73 Take Two 914508
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Erholung: DAX schließt fester -- Micron: Mega-Gewinnwachstum dank KI-Boom -- Wendy's, Rheinmetall, Kioxia, IBM, TUI, DroneShield, QUALCOMM, Ölmarkt, Infineon, Alibaba, Take Two im Fokus
Top News
Rüstungsbranche sackt weitgehend ab: Rheinmetall-Aktie findet Boden - TKMS, RENK & HENSOLDT leichter Rüstungsbranche sackt weitgehend ab: Rheinmetall-Aktie findet Boden - TKMS, RENK & HENSOLDT leichter
Nach SK hynix: Kioxia-Aktie schießt nach US-Listing-Plänen zweistellig nach oben Nach SK hynix: Kioxia-Aktie schießt nach US-Listing-Plänen zweistellig nach oben
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-DD: Viromed Medical AG: Perbamed Invest GmbH, buy

25.06.26 18:00 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Viromed Medical AG
7,15 EUR -0,15 EUR -2,05%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.06.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Perbamed Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Uwe
Last name(s): Perbandt
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Viromed Medical AG

b) LEI
894500XR05MYCVCCR171 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.30 EUR 1,825.00 EUR
7.05 EUR 366.60 EUR
7.10 EUR 5,041.00 EUR
7.20 EUR 1,713.60 EUR
7.20 EUR 13,334.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.1827 EUR 22,280.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


25.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Viromed Medical AG
Hauptstraße 105
25462 Rellingen
Germany
Internet: https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/



 
End of News EQS News Service




105772  25.06.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu Viromed Medical AG

DatumMeistgelesen