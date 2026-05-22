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EQS-DD: Viromed Medical AG: Uwe Perbandt, buy

01.06.26 18:00 Uhr
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Viromed Medical AG
6,30 EUR 0,10 EUR 1,61%
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.06.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Uwe
Last name(s): Perbandt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Viromed Medical AG

b) LEI
894500XR05MYCVCCR171 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.60 EUR 13,200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.60 EUR 13,200.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


01.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Viromed Medical AG
Hauptstraße 105
25462 Rellingen
Germany
Internet: https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/



 
End of News EQS News Service




105284  01.06.2026 CET/CEST





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