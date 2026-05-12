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EQS-DD: Viscom SE: Dr. Martin Heuser, buy

15.05.26 14:50 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Viscom AG
4,67 EUR -0,09 EUR -1,89%
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Aktie kaufen




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.05.2026 / 14:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Heuser

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Viscom SE

b) LEI
391200SDLDT1KJVFRV52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007846867

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.8000 EUR 24.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.8000 EUR 24.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


15.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Viscom SE
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.viscom.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104930  15.05.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu Viscom AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Viscom AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
11.04.2011Viscom kaufenMIDAS Research GmbH
28.02.2011Viscom kaufenMIDAS Research GmbH
23.11.2010Viscom kaufenMIDAS Research GmbH
17.09.2010Viscom kaufenDer Aktionär
07.09.2010Viscom kaufenMIDAS Research GmbH
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.04.2011Viscom kaufenMIDAS Research GmbH
28.02.2011Viscom kaufenMIDAS Research GmbH
23.11.2010Viscom kaufenMIDAS Research GmbH
17.09.2010Viscom kaufenDer Aktionär
07.09.2010Viscom kaufenMIDAS Research GmbH
DatumRatingAnalyst
15.04.2009Viscom haltenMIDAS Research GmbH
20.11.2008VISCOM haltenMIDAS Research GmbH
17.11.2008Viscom haltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
22.08.2008VISCOM haltenMIDAS Research GmbH
09.08.2007Viscom DowngradeNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
DatumRatingAnalyst
19.11.2009Viscom Coverage eingestelltNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
14.08.2009Viscom verkaufenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
15.05.2009Viscom verkaufenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
07.04.2009Viscom verkaufenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
09.05.2006Viscom nicht zeichnenPerformaxx

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Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
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