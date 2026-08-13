EQS-DD: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Cristobal Moreno, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
13.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
|Unit 1, Level 11, 1 Spring Street
|WA 6000 Perth
|Australia
|Internet:
|www.v-er.eu
|LEI Code:
|8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
106612 13.08.2026 CET/CEST
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