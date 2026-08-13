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EQS-DD: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Cristobal Moreno, buy

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Vulcan Energy
1.82 EUR -0.13 EUR -6.54 %
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.08.2026 / 23:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Cristobal
Last name(s): Moreno

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

b) LEI
8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AU0000066086

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.91 AUD 20,370.00 AUD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.91 AUD 20,370.00 AUD

e) Date of the transaction
10/08/2026; UTC+10

f) Place of the transaction
Name: ASX
MIC: XASX


13.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Unit 1, Level 11, 1 Spring Street
WA 6000 Perth
Australia
Internet: www.v-er.eu
LEI Code: 8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54



 
End of News EQS News Service




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106612  13.08.2026 CET/CEST





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