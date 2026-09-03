EQS-DD: WashTec AG: Michael Drolshagen, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
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2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
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04.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|WashTec AG
|Argonstraße 7
|86153 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.washtec.de
|LEI Code:
|391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
106922 04.09.2026 CET/CEST
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