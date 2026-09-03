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EQS-DD: WashTec AG: Michael Drolshagen, buy

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Aktien
WashTec AG
39.80 EUR 0.40 EUR 1.02 %
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.09.2026 / 14:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Drolshagen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
WashTec AG

b) LEI
391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007507501

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
39.70 EUR 4,764 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
39.7000 EUR 4,764.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/09/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


04.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.washtec.de
LEI Code: 391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91



 
End of News EQS News Service




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106916  04.09.2026 CET/CEST





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