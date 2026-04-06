EQS-DD: Wienerberger AG: Gerhard Hanke, Acquisition: Acquisition under an employee share purchase program pursuant to Art. 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (matching model: the ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.04.2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Gerhard Last name(s): Hanke

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Wienerberger AG

b) LEI

529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000831706

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition: Acquisition under an employee share purchase program pursuant to Art. 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (matching model: the acquisition of 2 shares (= investment shares) entitles the participant to the allocation of 1 free share (= matching share)). InvestmentShares: The price is based on the reference price (the average of the closing prices of the 8 trading days following the end of the offer period, starting on 2026-04-07).

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 9,000 EUR 0 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0 EUR 0 Units

e) Date of the transaction

03/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

07.04.2026 CET/CEST

View original content: EQS News



