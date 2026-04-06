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EQS-DD: Wienerberger AG: Gerhard Hanke, Acquisition: Acquisition under an employee share purchase program pursuant to Art. 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (matching model: the ...

07.04.26 16:31 Uhr
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Wienerberger AG
23,48 EUR -0,04 EUR -0,17%
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.04.2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Gerhard
Last name(s): Hanke

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Wienerberger AG

b) LEI
529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000831706

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition: Acquisition under an employee share purchase program pursuant to Art. 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (matching model: the acquisition of 2 shares (= investment shares) entitles the participant to the allocation of 1 free share (= matching share)). InvestmentShares: The price is based on the reference price (the average of the closing prices of the 8 trading days following the end of the offer period, starting on 2026-04-07).

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9,000 EUR 0 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 Units

e) Date of the transaction
03/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


07.04.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.wienerberger.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104244  07.04.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu Wienerberger AG

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23.08.2012Wienerberger neutralExane-BNP Paribas SA
DatumRatingAnalyst
05.03.2012Wienerberger kaufenDie Actien-Börse
11.11.2011Wienerberger buyUniCredit Research
07.11.2011Wienerberger buyUniCredit Research
01.09.2011Wienerberger outperformCredit Suisse Group
17.08.2011Wienerberger buyUniCredit Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
22.11.2012Wienerberger neutralUBS AG
12.10.2012Wienerberger neutralExane-BNP Paribas SA
12.09.2012Wienerberger neutralExane-BNP Paribas SA
23.08.2012Wienerberger neutralCitigroup Corp.
23.08.2012Wienerberger neutralExane-BNP Paribas SA
DatumRatingAnalyst
26.03.2010Wienerberger Gewinne mitnehmenErste Bank AG
13.11.2008Wienerberger meidenFrankfurter Tagesdienst

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