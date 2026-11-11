EQS-DD: Wienerberger AG: Paulette Davies, Acquisition: 'Transfer of shares without consideration from a person discharging managerial responsibilities to a person closely associated with them ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.11.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Paulette Last name(s): Davies

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: David Last name(s): Davies Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Wienerberger AG

b) LEI

529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000831706

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition: 'Transfer of shares without consideration from a person discharging managerial responsibilities to a person closely associated with them (spouse).'

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0 EUR 17,180 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0 EUR 17,180 Units

e) Date of the transaction

11/11/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

11.11.2026 CET/CEST

View original content: EQS News



