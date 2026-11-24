|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
24.11.2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Aktieselskabet af 1.2.2017
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Anders Holch
|Last name(s):
|Povlsen
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000ZAL1111
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|29.00 EUR
|9,947.00 EUR
|29.00 EUR
|2,871.00 EUR
|29.00 EUR
|261.00 EUR
|29.00 EUR
|2,871.00 EUR
|29.00 EUR
|8,410.00 EUR
|29.00 EUR
|4,263.00 EUR
|28.84 EUR
|894.04 EUR
|28.86 EUR
|288.60 EUR
|28.91 EUR
|3,469.20 EUR
|29.00 EUR
|6,264.00 EUR
|28.99 EUR
|26,467.87 EUR
|28.81 EUR
|2,074.32 EUR
|28.81 EUR
|6,827.97 EUR
|28.84 EUR
|2,653.28 EUR
|28.87 EUR
|4,445.98 EUR
|28.87 EUR
|17,206.52 EUR
|28.87 EUR
|10,624.16 EUR
|28.86 EUR
|2,193.36 EUR
|28.86 EUR
|17,806.62 EUR
|28.83 EUR
|21,305.37 EUR
|28.85 EUR
|3,837.05 EUR
|28.82 EUR
|1,095.16 EUR
|28.82 EUR
|1,087,782.08 EUR
|28.82 EUR
|1,328,630.82 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|28.83 EUR
|2,572,489.40 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT
|MIC:
|XETA
24.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Zalando SE
|
|Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
|
|10243 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://corporate.zalando.de
|LEI Code:
|529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
108300 24.11.2026 CET/CEST
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