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EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Dr. Astrid Arndt, Acquisition of 614 shares through the exercise of virtual Performance Shares from the Equity Incentive Plan

11.06.26 19:30 Uhr
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Zalando
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.06.2026 / 19:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Astrid
Last name(s): Arndt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 614 shares through the exercise of virtual Performance Shares from the Equity Incentive Plan
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
24.50 EUR 15,043.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
24.50 EUR 15,043.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


11.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




105452  11.06.2026 CET/CEST





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18.05.2026Zalando OutperformRBC Capital Markets
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DatumRatingAnalyst
18.05.2026Zalando OutperformRBC Capital Markets
11.05.2026Zalando OutperformRBC Capital Markets
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DatumRatingAnalyst
11.05.2026Zalando NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.05.2026Zalando NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.04.2026Zalando NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.04.2026Zalando Market-PerformBernstein Research
17.04.2026Zalando NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
12.01.2026Zalando UnderperformBernstein Research
06.01.2026Zalando UnderperformBernstein Research
12.12.2025Zalando UnderperformBernstein Research
19.06.2025Zalando UnderperformBernstein Research
03.02.2025Zalando UnderperformBernstein Research

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