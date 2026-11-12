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EQS-News: 1&1 Reports Nine-Months Figures 2026

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EQS-News: 1&1 AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Forecast
1&1 Reports Nine-Months Figures 2026

12.11.2026 / 07:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1&1 Reports Nine-Months Figures 2026

  • +1.2% revenue to €3,401.8 million
  • -1.2% service revenue to €2,712.2 million
  • +11.4% comparable operating EBITDA to €593.3 million
  • Forecast for 2026 and outlook for 2027 and 2028 confirmed

 

Montabaur, 12 November 2026. 1&1 AG (ISIN DE 0005545503) posted in the first nine months of 2026 a decline of -240,000 mobile internet contracts to 12.24 million contracts. This was especially due to the repositioning of the discount tariff portfolio in April. This involved discontinuing the marketing of particularly low-cost tariffs and reducing the data allowances included in high-performance tariffs.

The number of broadband contracts increased by 20,000 to 3.86 million contracts.

Revenue grew in the first nine months of 2026 by 1.2% to €3,401.8 million (comparable prior-year figure: €3,360.3 million, including 1&1 Versatel), whilst high-margin service revenue amounted to €2,712.2 million (comparable prior-year figure: €2,745.7 million, including 1&1 Versatel) slightly below previous year's level.

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1&1 AG’s earnings in the third quarter were impacted by non-recurring expenses of approximately €60.0 million related to a comprehensive transformation and restructuring programme at 1&1 Versatel. EBITDA adjusted for these effects (comparable operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) increased by a total of 11.4% in the first nine months of 2026 to €593.3 million (comparable prior-year figure: €532.8 million, including 1&1 Versatel). In the Consumer & Small Business segment, operating EBITDA declined by 2.1% to €598.2 million (comparable prior-year figure: €611.0 million), including an impact of -€16.5m from the discontinuation of cost capitalisation following the change of the roaming partner (no impact on EBIT). In the Enterprises & Networks segment, operating EBITDA improved significantly to - €4.9 million (comparable prior-year figure: - €78.2 million, including 1&1 Versatel).

Including the effects of 1&1 Versatel’s transformation and restructuring programme, EBITDA amounted to €533.3 million (comparable prior-year figure: €532.8 million, including 1&1 Versatel).

Operating EBIT increased to €179.3 million (comparable prior-year figure: €102.6 million, including 1&1 Versatel). The strong increase was driven not only by higher EBITDA but also by lower depreciation and amortisation charges overall. Higher depreciation and amortization of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment were offset by lower PPA amortisation. Including the costs of the transformation and restructuring programme at 1&1 Versatel, EBIT rose to €119.3 million.

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Operating earnings per share (EPS) increased to €0.30 in the first nine months of 2026 (comparable prior-year figure: €0.06, including 1&1 Versatel). Including the costs of the transformation and restructuring programme at 1&1 Versatel, earnings per share amounted to €0.07.

The investment volume (cash capex) amounted to €359.3 million (comparable prior-year figure: €437.4 million, including 1&1 Versatel)

 

Forecast 2026

1&1 expects service revenue for financial year 2026 to be at the previous year's level (2025 including 1&1 Versatel FY: €3,661.8 million).

Due to non-recurring expenses related to the transformation and restructuring programme at 1&1 Versatel, 1&1 AG revised its EBITDA forecast for financial year 2026 to approximately €740 million (2025 including 1&1 Versatel FY: €689 million), as announced in September 2026. EBITDA adjusted for these effects (comparable operating EBITDA) is still expected to be around €800 million, which is in line with the previous EBITDA forecast.

The investment volume (cash capex 2026) is expected to amount to approximately €500 to 550 million (2025 including 1&1 Versatel FY: €652 million).

 

Outlook 2027 and 2028

For financial years 2027 and 2028 1&1 AG also expects operating EBITDA to increase by approximately €100 million per year. Cash capex is expected to remain at a similar level to 2026.

 

Performance Indicators Pursuant to IFRS – Comparison 9M 20251 vs. 9M 2026

in €m 9M 20251 9M 2026 Change
Revenue 3,360.3 3,401.8  1.2 %
Service revenue 2,745.7 2,712.2  -1.2 %
Comparable operating EBITDA2 532.8 593.3  11.4 %
of which Consumer & Small Business segment2 611.0 598.2  -2.1 %
of which Enterprises & Networks segment2 -78.2 -4.9  
Comparable operating EBIT2 102.6 179.3  74.8 %
Comparable operating Earnings per share2 in € 0.06 0.30  
Customer contracts in million 16.34 16.10  -1.5 %

1 9M 2025 on a comparable basis, including 1&1 Versatel

2 adjusted for non-recurring effects of €60.0 million from the restructuring and transformation programme at 1&1 Versatel

The annual report will be made available on the Company’s website on November 12, 2026.
https://www.1und1.ag/investor-relations-en#meldungen-berichte-praesentationen

Montabaur, 12 November 2026

1&1 AG

The Management Board

 

About 1&1 AG

1&1 AG, headquartered in Montabaur, is a publicly listed telecommunications provider and part of the United Internet Group. With around 4,500 employees and over 30 years of market experience, 1&1 stands for innovation, competition, and digital sovereignty within the German telecommunications landscape.

1&1 is the first network operator in Europe to operate a fully virtualised, cloud-based 5G mobile network based on the new Open RAN technology – independent, technology-agnostic and ready for real-time applications of the future.

In fixed-line infrastructure, 1&1 operates approximately 70,000 kilometres of fibre-optic routes, making it one of Germany's largest and most powerful networks, available in more than 350 cities.

The 1&1 brand addresses value and premium segments with mobile services, fiber optics, DSL and IPTV, while the group’s discount brands appeal to price-conscious target audiences. As a fiber-optic specialist for businesses, public authorities, and institutions, 1&1 Versatel is one of the leading telecommunications providers of data, internet, and voice services in Germany.


12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: 1&1 AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 173 960 3030
E-mail: ir@1und1.de
Internet: www.1und1.AG
ISIN: DE0005545503
WKN: 554550
Indices: SDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 5299003VKVDCUPSS5X23
EQS News ID: 2433166

 
End of News EQS News Service

2433166  12.11.2026 CET/CEST

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