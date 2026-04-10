EQS-News: 11880 Solutions AG presents its 2025 annual results and first-quarter results for 2026: Stable revenue levels and improved EBITDA

EQS-News: 11880 Solutions AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results

11880 Solutions AG presents its 2025 annual results and first-quarter results for 2026: Stable revenue levels and improved EBITDA



23.04.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Essen, 23 April 2026 – 11880 Solutions AG reported stable business performance in the 2025 financial year and the first quarter of 2026. Despite a challenging market environment, particularly in the Digital Business with a sharp rise in the number of insolvencies within the target customer group, revenue remained virtually at the previous year’s level. EBITDA was significantly higher than the comparable figures for the previous year.

In the 2025 financial year, the company generated revenue of EUR 54.2 million (2024: EUR 55.6 million). Of this, EUR 43.8 million (2024: EUR 44.2 million) was attributable to the Digital Business and EUR 10.4 million (2024: EUR 11.4 million) to the Telephone Services segment.

EBITDA at group level rose to EUR 4.1 million (2024: EUR 3.9 million). In the Digital Business, EBITDA stood at EUR 3.7 million (2024: EUR 3.8 million), whilst in the Telephone Services segment it was EUR 0.4 million (2024: EUR 0.1 million), significantly higher than the previous year.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

In the first quarter of 2026, 11880 Solutions AG also achieved revenue of EUR 13.1 million, in line with the previous year (Q1 2025: EUR 13.8 million). Revenue in the Digital Business stood at EUR 10.5 million (Q1 2025: EUR 11.1 million), whilst the Telephone Services segment contributed EUR 2.6 million (Q1 2025: EUR 2.7 million).

Group EBITDA rose significantly compared with the same period last year, reaching EUR 0.8 million (Q1 2025: EUR 0.3 million). In the Digital Business, EBITDA doubled in the first quarter of 2026 from EUR 0.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 to EUR 0.8 million. The Telephone Services segment achieved a slightly positive EBITDA of EUR 0.0 million and showed a clear improvement as well compared with the previous year (Q1 2025: EUR -0.1 million).

On 1 May 2026, Martin Walter will take over the position of CEO. The company will continue its efficiency drive in the current financial year whilst simultaneously optimising its product portfolio in a targeted manner. The appeal of the products to the target customer group is to be sustainably increased through additional offerings and further developments in the scope of services.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

For the current financial year 2026, 11880 Solutions AG expects consolidated revenue of between EUR 50 and EUR 54 million and EBITDA of between EUR 2.6 and EUR 3.2 million.

The 2025 Annual Report and the Q1 2026 announcement from 11880 Solutions AG are available for download at:

https://ir.11880.com/finanzberichte

Contact:Anja Meyer11880 Solutions AGTel.: 0201 / 8099-188E-Mail: anja.meyer@11880.com