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EQS-News: 11880 Solutions AG presents its 2025 annual results and first-quarter results for 2026: Stable revenue levels and improved EBITDA

23.04.26 08:00 Uhr
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EQS-News: 11880 Solutions AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results
11880 Solutions AG presents its 2025 annual results and first-quarter results for 2026: Stable revenue levels and improved EBITDA

23.04.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Essen, 23 April 2026 – 11880 Solutions AG reported stable business performance in the 2025 financial year and the first quarter of 2026. Despite a challenging market environment, particularly in the Digital Business with a sharp rise in the number of insolvencies within the target customer group, revenue remained virtually at the previous year’s level. EBITDA was significantly higher than the comparable figures for the previous year.

In the 2025 financial year, the company generated revenue of EUR 54.2 million (2024: EUR 55.6 million). Of this, EUR 43.8 million (2024: EUR 44.2 million) was attributable to the Digital Business and EUR 10.4 million (2024: EUR 11.4 million) to the Telephone Services segment.

EBITDA at group level rose to EUR 4.1 million (2024: EUR 3.9 million). In the Digital Business, EBITDA stood at EUR 3.7 million (2024: EUR 3.8 million), whilst in the Telephone Services segment it was EUR 0.4 million (2024: EUR 0.1 million), significantly higher than the previous year.

In the first quarter of 2026, 11880 Solutions AG also achieved revenue of EUR 13.1 million, in line with the previous year (Q1 2025: EUR 13.8 million). Revenue in the Digital Business stood at EUR 10.5 million (Q1 2025: EUR 11.1 million), whilst the Telephone Services segment contributed EUR 2.6 million (Q1 2025: EUR 2.7 million).

Group EBITDA rose significantly compared with the same period last year, reaching EUR 0.8 million (Q1 2025: EUR 0.3 million). In the Digital Business, EBITDA doubled in the first quarter of 2026 from EUR 0.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 to EUR 0.8 million. The Telephone Services segment achieved a slightly positive EBITDA of EUR 0.0 million and showed a clear improvement as well compared with the previous year (Q1 2025: EUR -0.1 million).

On 1 May 2026, Martin Walter will take over the position of CEO. The company will continue its efficiency drive in the current financial year whilst simultaneously optimising its product portfolio in a targeted manner. The appeal of the products to the target customer group is to be sustainably increased through additional offerings and further developments in the scope of services.

For the current financial year 2026, 11880 Solutions AG expects consolidated revenue of between EUR 50 and EUR 54 million and EBITDA of between EUR 2.6 and EUR 3.2 million.

The 2025 Annual Report and the Q1 2026 announcement from 11880 Solutions AG are available for download at:
https://ir.11880.com/finanzberichte

 


Contact:
Anja Meyer
11880 Solutions AG
Tel.: 0201 / 8099-188
E-Mail: anja.meyer@11880.com

23.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: 11880 Solutions AG
Baumstraße 23
45128 Essen
Germany
Phone: 0201-80990
E-mail: info@11880.com
Internet: www.11880.com
ISIN: DE0005118806, DE0005118806, ,
WKN: 511880, 511880
Indices: Prime All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2313364

 
End of News EQS News Service

2313364  23.04.2026 CET/CEST

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