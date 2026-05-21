EQS-News: 2026 Annual General Meeting of Fresenius: Shareholders approve all agenda items

EQS-News: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

2026 Annual General Meeting of Fresenius: Shareholders approve all agenda items (news with additional features)



22.05.2026 / 16:44 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





2026 Annual General Meeting of Fresenius: Shareholders approve all agenda items

Large majority approves actions of General Partner and the members of the Supervisory Board

Dividend of €1.05 per share agreed

At today’s Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA approved the proposals of the General Partner and the Supervisory Board with a large majority.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The actions of the General Partner and the members of the Supervisory Board in 2025 were also approved, by 99.41 percent and more than 96 percent respectively. 99.77 percent of shareholders voted in favor of approving the annual financial statements. 92.61 percent approved the compensation report for the 2025 financial year and 99.99 percent approved the dividend proposal of €1.05 per share. A large majority also approved the creation of new conditional capital and authorized capital, and authorized the buyback of its own shares as well as the conversion of bearer shares to registered shares. This will enable transparent, direct communication between Fresenius and its shareholders.

76.62 percent of the share capital was represented at the AGM.

* * *

Press contact

Timo Lindemann

Group Communications

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Else-Kröner-Straße 1

61352 Bad Homburg, Germany

T +49 (0) 151 15515324

Timo.Lindemann@fresenius.com



About Fresenius

Fresenius (XFRA: FRE, OTCQX: FSNUY) is a global, therapy-focused healthcare company dedicated to saving and improving human lives around the world. Through Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios, the company delivers system-critical, innovative and affordable healthcare across the full continuum of care: Fresenius Kabi is a leading provider of lifesaving medicines, clinical nutrition, and medical technologies for critically and chronically ill patients, reaching around 450 million people each year. Fresenius Helios is Europe’s largest private hospital operator, treating around 27 million patients annually.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

With more than 178,000 employees and operating in more than 60 countries, Fresenius generated €22.6 billion in revenue in 2025.

For more information, visit www.fresenius.com and follow Fresenius on LinkedIn.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of clinical trials, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, the availability of financing and unforeseen impacts of international conflicts. Fresenius does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Registered Office: Bad Homburg, Germany / Commercial Register: Amtsgericht Bad Homburg, HRB 11852

Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Wolfgang Kirsch

General Partner: Fresenius Management SE

Registered Office: Bad Homburg, Germany / Commercial Register: Amtsgericht Bad Homburg, HRB 11673

Management Board: Michael Sen (Chairman), Pierluigi Antonelli, Sara Hennicken, Robert Möller, Dr. Michael Moser

Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Wolfgang Kirsch