DAX24.928 +1,3%Est506.027 +1,1%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,6800 -1,0%Nas26.449 +0,6%Bitcoin66.086 -1,1%Euro1,1601 -0,2%Öl103,7 -1,2%Gold4.516 -0,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Infineon 623100 Rheinmetall 703000 D-Wave Quantum A3DSV9 SAP 716460 NEL ASA A0B733 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Telekom 555750 Vonovia A1ML7J Lufthansa 823212 Plug Power A1JA81 Amazon 906866 RENK RENK73 Deutsche Bank 514000 Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht knapp unter 25.000 Punkte ins Wochenende -- ifo-Geschäftsklima überraschend verbessert -- NVIDIA, Lenovo, Infineon, Rüstungsaktien, Cavendish, Zoom im Fokus
Top News
Roboter, KI und zwei deutsche Überraschungsgäste: Was wirklich in den großen KI-ETFs steckt Roboter, KI und zwei deutsche Überraschungsgäste: Was wirklich in den großen KI-ETFs steckt
SoftBank-Aktie nach KI-Rally nahe Allzeithoch - Lohnt sich ein Einstieg noch? SoftBank-Aktie nach KI-Rally nahe Allzeithoch - Lohnt sich ein Einstieg noch?
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-News: 2026 Annual General Meeting of Fresenius: Shareholders approve all agenda items

22.05.26 16:44 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (St.)
38,97 EUR -1,21 EUR -3,01%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS-News: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
2026 Annual General Meeting of Fresenius: Shareholders approve all agenda items (news with additional features)

22.05.2026 / 16:44 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

2026 Annual General Meeting of Fresenius: Shareholders approve all agenda items

  • Large majority approves actions of General Partner and the members of the Supervisory Board
  • Dividend of €1.05 per share agreed

At today’s Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA approved the proposals of the General Partner and the Supervisory Board with a large majority.

The actions of the General Partner and the members of the Supervisory Board in 2025 were also approved, by 99.41 percent and more than 96 percent respectively. 99.77 percent of shareholders voted in favor of approving the annual financial statements. 92.61 percent approved the compensation report for the 2025 financial year and 99.99 percent approved the dividend proposal of €1.05 per share. A large majority also approved the creation of new conditional capital and authorized capital, and authorized the buyback of its own shares as well as the conversion of bearer shares to registered shares. This will enable transparent, direct communication between Fresenius and its shareholders.

76.62 percent of the share capital was represented at the AGM.

*  *  *

 

Press contact
Timo Lindemann
Group Communications
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg, Germany
T +49 (0) 151 15515324
Timo.Lindemann@fresenius.com
 

About Fresenius

Fresenius (XFRA: FRE, OTCQX: FSNUY) is a global, therapy-focused healthcare company dedicated to saving and improving human lives around the world. Through Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios, the company delivers system-critical, innovative and affordable healthcare across the full continuum of care: Fresenius Kabi is a leading provider of lifesaving medicines, clinical nutrition, and medical technologies for critically and chronically ill patients, reaching around 450 million people each year. Fresenius Helios is Europe’s largest private hospital operator, treating around 27 million patients annually.

With more than 178,000 employees and operating in more than 60 countries, Fresenius generated €22.6 billion in revenue in 2025.

For more information, visit www.fresenius.com and follow Fresenius on LinkedIn.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of clinical trials, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, the availability of financing and unforeseen impacts of international conflicts. Fresenius does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

 

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Registered Office: Bad Homburg, Germany / Commercial Register: Amtsgericht Bad Homburg, HRB 11852
Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Wolfgang Kirsch

 

General Partner: Fresenius Management SE
Registered Office: Bad Homburg, Germany / Commercial Register: Amtsgericht Bad Homburg, HRB 11673
Management Board: Michael Sen (Chairman), Pierluigi Antonelli, Sara Hennicken, Robert Möller, Dr. Michael Moser
Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Wolfgang Kirsch

Additional features:

File: 20260522_FSE_Press_Release_AGM_2026_resolutions

22.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6172 608-2485
Fax: +49 (0)6172 608-2488
E-mail: ir-fre@fresenius.com
Internet: www.fresenius.com
ISIN: DE0005785604
WKN: 578560
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2332502

 
End of News EQS News Service

2332502  22.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (St.)

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (St.)

DatumRatingAnalyst
11.05.2026Fresenius SECo KaufenDZ BANK
08.05.2026Fresenius SECo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
08.05.2026Fresenius SECo BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
08.05.2026Fresenius SECo BuyUBS AG
08.05.2026Fresenius SECo OverweightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.05.2026Fresenius SECo KaufenDZ BANK
08.05.2026Fresenius SECo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
08.05.2026Fresenius SECo BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
08.05.2026Fresenius SECo BuyUBS AG
08.05.2026Fresenius SECo OverweightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
23.04.2026Fresenius SECo NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.02.2026Fresenius SECo NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.05.2025Fresenius SECo NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.04.2025Fresenius SECo Market-PerformBernstein Research
26.02.2025Fresenius SECo NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
02.11.2021Fresenius SECo UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
30.07.2021Fresenius SECo UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
23.07.2021Fresenius SECo UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
17.03.2021Fresenius SECo UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
23.02.2021Fresenius SECo UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (St.) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen