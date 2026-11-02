EQS-News: 2G Energy AG announces long-planned change to its Management Board

EQS-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Personnel

2G Energy AG announces long-planned change to its Management Board



02.11.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

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2G Energy AG announces long-planned change to its Management Board

CFO Friedrich Pehle has been focusing on Investor Relations since 1 November 2026

Martin Laux appointed to the Management Board as CFO effective 1 November 2026

Heek, 2 November 2026 – 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of sustainable power plants and combined heat and power (CHP) systems as well as a producer of heat pumps, announces forthcoming changes to its Management Board.

CFO Friedrich Pehle has been focusing on Investor Relations since 1 November 2026

Mr Pehle had informed the Supervisory Board at an early stage of his wish, for personal reasons, to terminate his term of office as a member of the Management Board ahead of schedule (his appointment having originally run until 31 December 2027). The Supervisory Board has agreed to his request and initiated the process of identifying a suitable successor.

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Effective 1 November 2026, the Management Board was temporarily expanded to four members until the end of the year. As of 1 January 2027, Mr Pehle will step down from the Management Board, focus exclusively on Investor Relations and report to the new CFO.

“During his nine years as CFO, Mr Pehle has made a significant contribution to the professionalisation of 2G Energy AG,” said Christian Grotholt, member of the Supervisory Board and founder of 2G Energy AG. “His sound judgement and strategic foresight have consistently provided reliable guidance to our Company, our employees and our investors in Germany and abroad, leaving a lasting impact across many areas. We have respected and granted his wish to refocus his professional responsibilities, albeit with regret.”

The Supervisory Board thanks Mr Pehle for the close, trusting and highly constructive cooperation.

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“I look back with great gratitude on my years as CFO of 2G Energy AG. Together, we have advanced the Company significantly and established, at an early stage, the structures required for the next step-change in revenue and profitability,” said Friedrich Pehle. “Now, this compelling investment story must also be successfully positioned on the international capital markets. I wish my successor as CFO equally rewarding years at 2G Energy AG.”

Martin Laux appointed to the Management Board as CFO effective 1 November 2026

In Martin Laux, 2G is gaining an experienced finance executive with extensive expertise in value-based corporate management, controlling, M&A integration and efficiency enhancement at global industrial engineering companies.

Most recently, Martin Laux served as CFO of the Engines business unit at DEUTZ AG, where he was responsible for a business with revenue of approximately EUR 1.5 billion.

Prior to this, he held various international management positions within the DEUTZ Group, where his responsibilities included implementing Group-wide performance management tools and a range of efficiency programmes.

After graduating in industrial engineering, Martin Laux began his career with the BMW Group, where he progressed through a number of project controlling roles before assuming responsibility as Head of Finance at a subsidiary.

“As an experienced executive, Martin Laux brings extensive expertise in guiding complex industrial companies through phases of internationalisation and organisational scaling,” said Pablo Hofelich, CEO. “His appointment further strengthens our financial capabilities and expertise to support sustainable, profitable growth.”

With the appointment of Martin Laux, 2G Energy AG underscores its commitment to continuing the successful and profitable growth strategy pursued in recent years, further expanding its international presence and swiftly establishing the organisational and capital-markets framework required to support revenue in excess of EUR 1 billion.





2G company portrait

The 2G Energy AG Group is an internationally leading manufacturer and system provider of decentralized energy supply systems. The company develops, produces and installs comprehensive solutions in the structurally growing market for highly efficient CHPs, large heat pumps and peak-load gensets. Digital grid integration and plant control for these types of energy generators, as well as service and maintenance, are further decisive performance criteria.

The product portfolio comprises three types of energy generation: CHP plants in the output range from 20 kW to 4,500 kW for operation with hydrogen, natural gas, biogas and other lean gases, large heat pumps in the range from 100 kW to 3,200 kW as well as peak-load gensets with an electrical output of 500 kW or more. CHP plants operate with efficiencies of 90 percent and more, while large heat pumps achieve efficiencies of 300 to 500 percent, depending on the general conditions. With its products and services, 2G is at the interface to a decentralized, secure and largely decarbonized energy supply. More than 10,000 2G systems have already been installed worldwide in various applications, supplying electrical and thermal energy to a wide range of customers from the housing industry, agriculture, commercial and industrial companies, energy suppliers, municipal utilities and local government authorities.

2G is positioned worldwide as a system provider for decentralized energy solutions with its combination of CHP plants, peak-load gensets and large heat pumps. The company benefits from far-reaching synergies of these plant categories, ranging from project development, procurement, production and the predominantly containerized design to the largely identical customer base and regulatory framework as well as sales channels and digital control and service.

2G is consistently expanding its technological leadership through continuous research and development work, both in power plant and pump technologies as well as in specific software development for service and maintenance activities. The digital grid integration consistently implemented by 2G is an indispensable, system-relevant element in the future electricity market design and represents a high market entry hurdle for competitors. The sector coupling required for the success of the energy transition is reflected in 2G's portfolio.

2G employs more than 1000 employees at its headquarters in Heek, Germany, in North America, as well as at six other European locations. The company is active in more than 60 countries and generated net sales of EUR 398.4 million in the 2025 financial year with an EBIT margin of 6.6%.

2G was founded in 1995. The shares of 2G Energy (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) have been listed on the stock exchange market since 2007 and are included in the “Scale” segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and listed in the Scale30 index.

Financial Calendar 2026 and 2027

November 23 Publication of Q3 2026 Revenue and EBIT

November 23–25 German Equity Forum, Frankfurt am Main

December 01 Berenberg European Conference, London

January 28, 2027 Pareto Securities’ 29th Annual Power & Renewable Energy Conference, Oslo

IR contact

2G Energy AG

Benzstr. 3, D-48619 Heek

Telefon: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-2795

E-Mail: ir@2-g.de

Internet: www.2-g.de