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EQS-News: 45 years of OHB: From a five-person operation to a leading European space company

30.06.26 19:15 Uhr
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EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
45 years of OHB: From a five-person operation to a leading European space company

30.06.2026 / 19:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bremen, June 30, 2026. With celebrations across Germany, Europe, and around the world, OHB today marked its 45th anniversary. Over the past decades, the company has grown from a small hydraulic repair shop in Bremen’s Hemelingen harbor into one of the leading players in the European space industry.

Among the guests at the Bremen headquarters was Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte. Video messages from long-standing partners in the European space sector underscored the remarkable achievements of OHB’s more than 4,000 employees.

Marco Fuchs, CEO of OHB, commented: “I find it truly remarkable that OHB is already turning 45. Together, we have accomplished so much over the past decades, and we continue to develop every day. At the same time, we are also celebrating our initial public offering 25 years ago and last week’s successful capital increase. OHB continues to grow and thrive, and I am extremely proud of the company and the entire team.”

Entrepreneurial pioneering spirit as the foundation

Originally, OHB stood for “Otto Hydraulik Bremen” and was not a space company, but a repair shop for hydraulic ship systems with just five employees. In 1981, Christa Fuchs took over the company and, with strong entrepreneurial vision, set it on a path for growth early on. Shortly thereafter, her husband Manfred Fuchs joined the business. As an experienced space executive, he shaped the company’s strategic direction toward what we now call New Space. Meanwhile, Christa Fuchs continued to safeguard the company’s financial stability. In her role as the business-minded counterpart to the engineering team, she kept a close eye on the finances and knew how to reconcile technological ambition with entrepreneurial pragmatism.

Smaller, more cost-effective, more efficient

In its early years, OHB developed experimental equipment for human spaceflight and participated in international missions. The launch of its first satellite, BremSat, in 1994 marked a major milestone, while the company simultaneously opened up new markets with small communication satellites and telematics solutions.

With Marco Fuchs joining in the mid-1990s, the company’s strategic development gained further momentum. OHB went public in 2001, and in the same year achieved a breakthrough by winning the major SAR-Lupe project for the German armed forces, establishing itself as a system provider for satellites.

Growth, internationalization, and strategic expansion

In the following years, OHB focused on targeted acquisitions and strong partnerships. By integrating companies in Germany and across Europe, the group expanded its portfolio along the entire space value chain.

Another key milestone came in 2010 when OHB won the contract for the European Galileo navigation system, ultimately delivering a total of 34 satellites – a project that significantly strengthened the company’s position as a leading European space provider.

Technological excellence for Earth and space

Whether in Earth observation, navigation, telecommunications, reconnaissance, or exploration, OHB today delivers complex missions for national and international customers – from satellites and launch systems to ground segments and data analysis.

In the past fiscal year, the OHB Group generated total revenues of around €1.2 billion and currently employs more than 4,000 people worldwide.
Despite its growth, the company remains majority-owned by the Fuchs family and looks toward a future in which space is becoming increasingly important as critical infrastructure for communication, security, climate protection, and economic development.
Contact:

Media representatives:
Marianne Radel
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 421 2020 9159
Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de

Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email: ir@ohb.de

30.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: OHB SE
Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: +49 421 2020 8
E-mail: info@ohb.de
Internet: www.ohb.de
ISIN: DE0005936124
WKN: 593612
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2356958

 
End of News EQS News Service

2356958  30.06.2026 CET/CEST

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