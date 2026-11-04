EQS-News: 9-month result for 2026: Basler reports significant growth in sales and earnings; 2026 forecast raised

EQS-News: Basler Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Results

9-month result for 2026: Basler reports significant growth in sales and earnings; 2026 forecast raised



04.11.2026 / 06:50 CET/CEST

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Corporate News

9-Month Results

9-month result for 2026: Basler reports significant growth in sales and earnings; 2026 forecast raised

Incoming orders: Euro 278.6 million (previous year: Euro 171.8 million euros, +62 %)

Sales: Euro 227.4 million (previous year: Euro 168.0 million, +35 %)

EBITDA: Euro 61.6 million (previous year: Euro 27.2 million, >100 %)

EBIT: Euro 51.1 million (previous year: Euro 14.6 million, >100 %)

EBIT margin: 22.5 % (previous year: 8.7 %)

Free cash flow: Euro 31.0 million (previous year: Euro 11.7 million, >100 %)

Forecast: Sales Euro 295 – 300 million (previously Euro 270 – 290 million), EBIT margin 17.5 – 19.5 % (previously 12.5 – 14.5 %)

Ahrensburg, November 4, 2026 – Basler AG, a leading provider of computer vision technology, today confirmed its financial results for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026.

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The very positive business performance of the first half of the year continued unabated in the third quarter. The Basler Group significantly increased its incoming orders and sales in the first nine months of the fiscal year compared to the previous year and outperformed the overall market. Year-to-date, incoming orders rose by 62 % compared to the previous year to Euro 278.6 million (previous year: Euro 171.8 million), while sales increased by 35 % to Euro 227.4 million (previous year: Euro 168.0 million).

The markets for image processing components also performed well in the fiscal year to date but did not match the strong growth of Basler AG. According to the German Engineering Federation (VDMA), the incoming orders for German manufacturers of image processing components as of the end of September 2026 were nominally 33 % above the previous year level. Industry revenue increased by 14 % during the same period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose to Euro 61.6 million (previous year: Euro 27.2 million). EBIT rose by Euro 36.5 million to Euro 51.1 million in the first nine months (previous year: Euro 14.6 million). This corresponds to an EBIT margin of 22.5 % (previous year: 8.7 %).

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Operating cash flow amounted to Euro 37.1 million (previous year: Euro 20.5 million). After deducting investing cash flow of Euro -7.2 million (previous year: Euro -7.9 million), free cash flow improved year-over-year to Euro 31.0 million (previous year: Euro 11.7 million). Cash flow from financing activities, which was influenced in particular by scheduled debt repayments and the payment of the dividend for fiscal year 2025, amounted to Euro -16.2 million (previous year: Euro -8.3 million).

The macroeconomic and geopolitical environment remains characterized by uncertainties. Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and trade-related risks, business for the Basler Group has developed very positively. For the remaining months of the fiscal year, the management board anticipates a continued positive trend in demand.

The very positive business performance in the first nine months, the high order backlog, and the increasingly broad-based market recovery give the management board confidence in the future course of business. After weighing the existing opportunities and risks, the company raised its forecast for 2026 a few days ago and now expects consolidated revenue for the 2026 fiscal year to range between Euro 295 million and Euro 300 million, as well as an EBIT margin between 17.5 % and 19.5 %. As part of the previous forecast revision in the half-year report, consolidated revenue of between Euro 270 million and Euro 290 million and an EBIT margin of between 12.5 % and 14.5 % had been projected.

The forecast takes into account the continuing strain on global supply chains as well as the expected impacts resulting from a temporary production interruption at a key image sensor supplier. The expected EBIT margin reflects not only improved operational profitability but also the positive one-time effects from the current fiscal year to date, as well as performance-based special payments to employees.

The full quarterly report is available on the company’s website (www.baslerweb.com). -------------------------------

Basler AG is a leading international expert with extensive experience in computer vision. The company offers a broad, coordinated product portfolio of image processing hardware and software. In addition, it works with customers to solve their vision application challenges and develops custom products or solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs approximately 850 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg as well as at other sales and development locations in Europe, Asia, and North America.

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CEO), An der Strusbek 60–62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir@baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008

Contact:Basler AGVerena FehlingTel. +49 4102 463 101Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com